Aadhaar card

One Aadhaar app to change address, name, dob-- Here's all you can do with mAadhaar

UIDAI now allows people to updat their demographic details like Name, gender, Date of Birth and Address online through the mAadhaar app.  

One Aadhaar app to change address, name, dob-- Here&#039;s all you can do with mAadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from time to time brings several online and mobile services for the comfort and convenience of the Aadhaar card holders. One such convenient service is the mAadhaar app which can be used in several important places in the country, besides offering over 35 Aadhaar services on your smartphone. mAadhaar is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. Those having mAadhaar app can convinently used it anywhere anytime within India.

On one hand while the mAadhaar profile is accepted as a valid ID proof at Airports and Railway stations, on the other hand resident can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who seek Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services. 

UIDAI now allows people to updat their demographic details like Name, gender, Date of Birth and Address online through the mAadhaar app. UIDAI has also tweeted:

A person whose Aadhaar card is linked to his/her registered mobile number can create Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar App. Such individuals can register their profile in an App installed in any smartphone. However the OTP will be sent to only their registered mobile. 

In order to update your details in Aadhaar --Demographic or Biometric --you have to pay Rs 50 (including taxes) to the service provider each time you get your details updated. You can also click on “Charges for Various UIDAI Services at Aadhaar Kendra (PEC)” on uidai.gov.in for UIDAI approved Fee Structure, says UIDAI.

