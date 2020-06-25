PAN, Aadhaar card linking deadline extended to March 31, 2021 –Here’s how to do it online

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday (June 24) issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card.

The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card has further been extended to March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020.

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar with PAN, you can follow the process online.

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online