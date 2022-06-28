New Delhi: The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar without incurring additional fees is on June 30, which is this Thursday. The failure to link Aadhaar PAN by June 30 would result in a Rs 500 fine. However, you must pay a double penalty of Rs 1,000 if you choose to complete the work after the deadline. The Central Board of Direct Taxes, or CBDT, has extended the deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar till March 31, 2023; however, those who have not linked must do so by July 1 or face a double fine of Rs 1,000.

Know the process:

Visit the Income Tax Department's official website at www.incometax.gov.in.

Select Quick Links from the menu. There, you can choose to view your "Link Aadhaar Status." You must click there.

Following that, your computer or mobile device will display a new screen. You must enter both your PAN and Aadhaar numbers here.

After filling out the form, select "View Link Aadhaar Status."

Your Aadhaar-status PAN's will be shown on the page. If they are linked, your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is associated with your Aadhaar number (Aadhar Number).

The government order states, “Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, — (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases,”

According to the government directive, there would be a penalty of Rs 500 if you link your PAN and Aadhaar right away. This is a lot lower fine than there would be if you waited until after June 30. You must pay Rs 1,000 to the income tax authorities as of July 1 in order to link your PAN and Aadhaar. By March 31, 2023, if you have not linked your PAN to your Aadhaar, it will no longer work, which would have serious repercussions.

You can link PAN-Aadhaar online or by sending an SMS from your registered phone number to either 567678 or 56161. Either without logging into the income tax portal or by logging into your account, you can do it online.