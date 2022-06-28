New Delhi: In an effort to reduce fraud, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan, guidelines have recently been amended. Only a particular class of farmers profit from the PM Kisan scheme. States have, however, reported a number of fraudulent farmers who used the scheme to claim benefits and then pocketed Rs 6,000 in unauthorised payments each year. Farmers must exchange their ration card information in order to be eligible for PM Kisan incentives in an effort to prevent further fraud.

All farmers will now be required to provide their ration card information while registering for the PM Kisan programme, in accordance with the new law. When you sign up for the programme, you must now upload a soft copy of your ration card to the PM Kisan portal. The government has also made it necessary to complete the scheme's e-KYC. However, the government no longer requires the production of paper copies of documents like bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards, and land information. Once you have submitted all of your paperwork and they have been confirmed, you will only then start to reap the benefits of PM Kisan. Read More: NPS Pension Calculator: Now you can get Rs 2 lakh per month, here’s how

Eligibility

Any government programme has eligibility requirements that must be met before payments can be paid out. Indian citizens who are poor and marginal farmers are eligible for the PM Kisan scheme. In addition, all landholding farmer families who are named as owners of cultivable landholding are entitled to receive benefits under the programme. In addition to this, in order to receive the benefits of the plan, you must now complete a PM-Kisan eKYC. Read More: Indian Billionaire Pallonji Mistry dies at 93: Here is all you need to know about the Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman

To continue enjoying the advantages of PM KISAN, qualified farmers must complete an eKYC, which is now required by the government. For PM-KISAN Registered Farmers, eKYC is REQUIRED. On the PM-KISAN Portal, OTP Based eKYC is accessible, according to a website remark. This year's PM Kisan eKYC completion date has been extended till July 31. To keep getting your allowance, you should do it as soon as you can.

The Narendra Modi administration launched the PM Kisan Scheme in December 2018 to offer pensions to these struggling farming families. In February of the following year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme. The programme is fully supported by the government and is available to all farming families that own property. Landholding farmers who participate in the PM-KISAN programme are given an allowance of Rs 6,000 annually, which is distributed three times during the course of the year, each time with a gap of four months. For the sake of farmers, the government has already invested more than Rs 2 lakh crores in the PM-KISAN programme.