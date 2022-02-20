PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN

New Delhi: In the past few days, lending company Indiabulls has been surrounded with controversies in relation to its fintech platform Dhani. The app provides personal loans to individuals without any collateral.

All users need is to share is their PAN and Aadhaar Card details to get a loan from the Dhani app. However, many notorious elements are misusing the app to secure loans, illegally using PAN cards of other individuals.

In several cases, PAN cardholders have found that loans have been disbursed by Dhani to unknown individuals on their PAN cards without their consent. The individuals who take loans from the app don’t repay the EMIs, impacting the financial score of the PAN cardholders.

So, if you think that your PAN card is exposed, you can easily find out if someone has taken a loan against your PAN. You can also report to the Dhani app or Indiabulls about such misuse of your details.

In the past few days, several Twitter users have complained on Twitter about the Dhani app-related fraud. The fraudsters are taking advances from the app by giving details of other individuals, most of which are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. PAN Cardholders are getting defaulted, as the fraudsters are not repaying the loans.

Here’s how to check if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN card:

You can easily check if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN number by generating your credit score. You can use the services of any credit bureau such as CIBIL, Equifax, Experian or CRIF High Mark to find out the details of the loans taken against your name. Also Read: iPhone maker Foxconn to make semiconductors in India with Vedanta

You can visit fintech platforms such as Paytm or Bank Bazaar to check your financial reports. All you need to do is enter your personal details such as name, date of birth, along with your PAN Card details to find out if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN card. Also Read: Provident Fund investors alert! EPFO urges subscribers to protect accounts from online frauds

