Provident Fund investors alert! EPFO urges subscribers to protect accounts from online frauds

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged subscribers to remain beware of the increasing online fraud, as the number of cases has been on the rise.

The state-owned organisation, on social media platforms, alerted its subscribers regarding the risk of internet fraud. EPFO has also pointed out measures for subscribers to protect provident fund accounts from online frauds. It has also investors to remain vigilant about the fraudulent schemes.

On Twitter, EPFO alerted subscribers against sharing important information with anyone that acts as a representative of the organisation and asks for personal details. The organisation has clarified that its employees don’t ask for details such as Aadhaar Card, PAN, UAN, bank account or OTP.

The organisation said that its employees don’t ask for such details. In a tweet, EPFO said, “#EPFO never asks its members to provide their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media.

The organisation has also urged its subscribers not to answer calls and messages that ask them to share details such as Aadhaar Card, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP. It has also warned subscribers not to send money in the guise of EPFO officials.

In case, you’re continuously receiving calls or messages that are asking you to share such details, you should immediately inform EPFO about them. Subscribers can reach out to EPFO on its official website at www.epfindia.gov.

How to secure an EPFO account:

- Subscribers can sign up for DigiLocker to secure their details. They can sign up with either their mobile phone number or Aadhaar number. Your mobile number must be linked to the Aadhaar Card to secure your EPFO account.

- If you use Aadhaar Card, the details will be verified via OTP.

- You will have to set a security PIN for two-factor authentication. Also Read: Here’s why people can trade an arm for Apple iPhone, explains billionaire

- Once the account is created, click on the ‘Upload Documents’ option to upload the documents. Also Read: iPhone maker Foxconn to make semiconductors in India with Vedanta

Live TV

#mute