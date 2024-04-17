New Delhi: The Pakistan Interior Ministry informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the disruption of social media platform 'X' in the country aims to address concerns regarding its misuse, as reported by Dawn.

Ministry's Submission To The Court

Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, representing the ministry, submitted a report to the IHC in response to journalist Ehtisham Abbasi's petition challenging the ban. (Also Read: Viral Video: Zomato Boy Delivering Food On Harley-Davidson Surfaces Online -- Watch)

Background Of Ban

Access to 'X' has been disrupted in Pakistan since February 17, following allegations made by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha against the chief election commissioner and chief justice of Pakistan regarding rigging in the February 8 general elections. (Also Read: 'Open To Anything,' Says Microsoft Worker Who Was Laid Off After 3 Decades Of Service)

Reasons For Ban

The interior ministry's report cited the failure of Twitter/'X' to comply with lawful directives and address concerns about misuse, leading to the imposition of the ban.

The decision was made in the interest of national security, public order, and the country's integrity, considering reports from intelligence and security agencies.

Government's Objective Of Ban

The ban on 'X' aims to counter hostile elements seeking to create chaos and instability, with the ultimate goal of destabilizing Pakistan.

The platform's lack of registration and cooperation with Pakistani authorities necessitates regulatory measures to ensure accountability and adherence to national laws.

Response From Rights Bodies And US

Rights bodies, journalists' organizations, and internet service providers have condemned the social media disruption. The United States called on Pakistan to lift restrictions on social media platforms.

Court Proceedings

The IHC has been overseeing the matter, with Chief Justice Aamer Farooq warning of further action if satisfactory reasons for the disruption are not provided. Additional hearings are scheduled, with the next hearing set for May 2.

(With ANI Inputs)