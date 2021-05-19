Paytm’s bumper deal! Get an LPG cylinder at just Rs 9, here’s how

New Delhi: Prices of LPG cylinders are touching record highs. The rate of one filled cylinder is currently retailing beyond Rs 800 in many cities across India, which makes it unaffordable for many families, especially those living in smaller towns and villages.

Providing some respite to customers in India, Paytm has launched an offer where a few users can a bumper discount on the booking of an LPG cylinder via the fintech app. The company is offering a discount worth up to Rs 800.

With the offer, Paytm’s customers can get a chance to buy a gas cylinder worth Rs 809 at just Rs 9. The discount to customers is provided in the form of a cashback that will be rewarded on their Paytm wallet.

How to get an LPG cylinder at discount?

For using Paytm’s offer, you have to book and pay for the LGP cylinder via its app. Once you have completed the booking, Paytm will offer you a scratch card. The maximum cashback that you can earn through the scratch card is Rs 800.

Paytm will provide the scatch card for a minimum payment of Rs 500 rupees. You will have to scratch the card to check your reward that could range from Rs 10 to Rs 800 depending on your luck.

Last date of Paytm’s LPG cylinder offer

According to the Paytm website, the cashback offer on the LPG cylinder will end on May 31, 2021. You need to book your cylinders before the last date via the Paytm app to earn a scratch card that could help you win Rs 800 cashback. Also, keep in mind that you will have to scratch the card within 7 days. After seven days, you will not be able to use the scratch card, according to the terms and conditions of the deal.

Who is eligible for the Paytm LPG cylinder offer?

Paytm is providing the cashback offer to only those customers who will be booking LPG cylinders on the app for the first time. The offer will automatically apply to the booking of the first LPG cylinder.

