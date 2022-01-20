Pension Hike: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to organise protests outside EPFO offices across country

New Delhi: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has announced that its members will protest outside the offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) across India today, January 20.

The BMS has long been demanding a hike in the minimum pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 per month. In a tweet, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said, “BMS demands pension should be 50% of last drawn wages for all workers. Chalo pf office on 20th January 2022.”

In a release, BMS said, “During the Covid-19 days also those who have worked lifelong got only a paltry amount of minimum pension of ₹1,000, which is less than a destitute pension. Hence, the minimum pension under EPS, 1995, should be hiked to ₹5,000 per month from the existing ₹1,000 per month."

BMS believes that for nearly 65 lakh pensioners, the delay in the increase in the minimum pension under the EPS-95 scheme of the EPFO is becoming a big issue.

The organisation also pointed out that the move to increase the pension is necessary as the last time when the minimum pension was increased to Rs 1000, about 14 lakh pensioners out of nearly 44 lakh eligible pensioners had benefited.

"Since in-principle acceptance was given by the labour ministry, EPS pensioners should be covered under Ayushman Bharat medical scheme as these old age pensioners with a low pension were unable to get treatment at super speciality hospitals," BMS said. Also Read: Aadhaar PVC card from open market not valid, where and how to get official Aadhaar PVC card?

“The government should formulate a universal pension scheme so that pension should be 50% of last drawn salary," the organisation added in its statement. Also Read: FD Alert! Axis Bank revises interest rate on fixed deposits, check latest rates