Aadhaar PVC card from open market not valid, where and how to get official Aadhaar PVC card?

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has strongly discouraged the card holders from the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market because they do not carry any security features.

We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features.

You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges).

How can you order Aadhaar PVC Card from the official source?

You can raise "Aadhaar Card" request can by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID. Request can also be raised using registered or non-registered mobile number. If you do so with your registered Mobile Number, the OTP/TOTP will be received on the particular registered Mobile number. For non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.

What are the modes of payment for Aadhaar PVC Card?

Payment can be made using the following online modes:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

