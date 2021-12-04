Pensioners Alert! Deadline to submit Life Certificate extended: Check details here

New Delhi: In a recent notification, the central government informed that the deadline for submitting life certificates for retirees this year had been extended. According to the notification, the deadline for submitting life certificates has been extended until December 31. According to the government, this was done in light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting incapacity of senior folks to go out frequently due to the virus's elevated risk. The life certificate, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is a vital document for retirees that serves as verification that they are still alive.

In most cases, retirees must submit their life certificates by November 30th of each year. This year was no different until the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) announced the extension of the deadline to submit a life certificate in an office memorandum dated December 1. According to the DoPPW, a considerable number of retired central government personnel must physically visit bank branches to present their life certificates.

"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus," the DoPPW wrote in the memorandum, "it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate for all age groups of pensioners from 30/11/2021 onwards." It was underlined that all pensioners will continue to receive their pensions from the Pension Disbursing Authorities throughout this time (PDAs).

"Now, until December 31, 2021, all Central Government pensioners may submit a Life Certificate." The pension will be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) without interruption over this extended period," the agency noted. It further stated that the safeguards were put in place to guarantee that there was no rush at bank branches when getting life certificates due to the Covid-19 scenario.

Life certificates can be electronically submitted through the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. In order to participate in the process, one must first download the Jeevan Pramaan smartphone application. The applicant must include their Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account number, bank name, and cellphone number in this section. The applicant must submit their fingerprint for identification on this portal, which leverages the Aadhar platform for biometric authentication. The Jeevan Pramaan portal will send an SMS to the registered cellphone number with the life certificate ID after successful authentication. The life certificate can then be viewed by entering the ID.

If the process seems too complicated, retirees can go to a pension disbursing bank and fill out a form in person. Another method for submitting life certificates is through doorstep banking. A postman or a recognised official can also help retirees finish the process.

In addition, to make the procedure of submitting life certificates easier, the State Bank of India has created a video calling option for its customers. The bank stated in a press release that customers can schedule a video conference with SBI employees at their leisure using the Video Life Certificate service. They will be able to finish the life certificate submission process without needing to visit a bank location. This service is available to SBI customers who receive a pension. He or she only needs to be present during the video conversation with an agent and have their PAN card on hand.

Live TV

#mute