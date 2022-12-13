topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PROVIDENT FUND

PF money transfer: What is Annexure K and why do you need it? Know how to download it online

Annexure K is a document which mentions the details about the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accountholder, his accumulations with interest, his service history, date of joining and date of exit and employment details including past and present MID.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PF money transfer: What is Annexure K and why do you need it? Know how to download it online

New Delhi: Annexure K is an EPF document which is being issued to a subscriber when he/she transfers the PF amount from an exempted establishment to an unexempted establishment or an unexempted establishment to an exempted establishment.

“Annexure K is a document which mentions the details about the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accountholder, his accumulations with interest, his service history, date of joining and date of exit and employment details including past and present MID (Member ID). This document is required by field office or a trust to effect transfers in an account,” said EPFO in a tweet. (Also read: Will govt remove image of Mahatma Gandhi from Indian Currency notes?)

How to download Annexure K online via UAN member portal

Go to UAN member portal

Login with your UAN and password

Click online services on menu bar

Click on download Annexure K from online services tab

Click on download symbol

You can download the  Annexure K in PDF format

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status