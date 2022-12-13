PF money transfer: What is Annexure K and why do you need it? Know how to download it online
Annexure K is a document which mentions the details about the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accountholder, his accumulations with interest, his service history, date of joining and date of exit and employment details including past and present MID.
New Delhi: Annexure K is an EPF document which is being issued to a subscriber when he/she transfers the PF amount from an exempted establishment to an unexempted establishment or an unexempted establishment to an exempted establishment.
“Annexure K is a document which mentions the details about the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accountholder, his accumulations with interest, his service history, date of joining and date of exit and employment details including past and present MID (Member ID). This document is required by field office or a trust to effect transfers in an account,” said EPFO in a tweet. (Also read: Will govt remove image of Mahatma Gandhi from Indian Currency notes?)
How to download Annexure K online via UAN member portal
Go to UAN member portal
Login with your UAN and password
Click online services on menu bar
Click on download Annexure K from online services tab
Click on download symbol
You can download the Annexure K in PDF format
