PF subscribers can check balance without UAN number, here's how to do it

New Delhi: The assured fixed return approach of the EPFO, announced by the CBT every year, along with the tax exemptions makes it an attractive choice for investors, providing them with strong social security in the form of provident fund.

EPF account balance can be checked by PF subscribers in four different ways --ONLINE, through UMANG App, through SMS and through MISSED Call. The members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899. EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

However, if you don't know your UAN, you can still check your EPF account balance. You can do so in few easy steps. Here is how to EPF account balance ONLINE without UAN,

Visit EPFO official website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/.

Now press “click here to know your PF balance” link.

The EPFO link will take you to a new page.

You will land up on epfoservices.in.epfo.

Now, enter your state.

Mention the EPF office.

Enter your establishment code.

Punch in your PF account number, name and registered mobile number.

Click on the acknowledgment box and press “I agree”.

Now you can see your PF balance.

In other latest update for PF Subscribers, the EPFO on March 4, 2021 decided to retain 8.5 per cent annual rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the current financial year for its more than five crore active subscribers.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees decided to fix 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2020-21 at its meeting in Srinagar.