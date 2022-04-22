हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPI payments

Planning to go to UAE? Now you can pay using BHIM UPI, here’s how

In order to make payment via UPI, users must have a bank account in India which is UPI activated so that they can make smooth transactions. A smartphone app is also needed that supports UPI payments.

Planning to go to UAE? Now you can pay using BHIM UPI, here’s how

New Delhi: Are you planning a trip to the UAE? If you are, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has some exciting news for you. NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), NPCI's international subsidiary, has announced that BHIM UPI is now available at NEOPAY terminals across the UAE.

"This effort will enable Indian tourists to execute purchases using BHIM UPI, which has emerged as the preferred way of payment of Indian citizens," stated NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla.

To accomplish this, NIPL has collaborated with Mashreq Bank's payments division, NEOPAY, to develop an acceptance infrastructure via which Indian citizens will be able to make payments in the country using BHIM UPI.

How will this function?

Users must have a bank account in India with UPI activated in order to conduct transactions using UPI in the UAE. People must also have a smartphone app that supports UPI payments, such as BHIM.

No. UPI payments will be accepted at merchants and establishments equipped with NEOPAY terminals.

"The UAE is regularly one of the top source markets for Indian visitors and our relationship with NIPL will enable thousands of Indian tourists who visit the UAE every year to enjoy safe and seamless transactions," said Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY.

NPCI's international arm, NIPL, has partnered with a number of international financial services providers to provide Indians with seamless transaction services. The UPI is accepted in Bhutan and Nepal, and it is expected to be operational in Singapore later this year.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPI paymentsBHIM appUAENEOPAY terminalsNational Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
Next
Story

4 major Income tax benefits given to Sukanya Samriddhi Account subscribers

Must Watch

PT12M36S

PM Modi Jammu Visit: Big disclosure on terrorist attack before PM Modi's visit to Jammu