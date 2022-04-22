Planning to go to UAE? Now you can pay using BHIM UPI, here’s how

New Delhi: Are you planning a trip to the UAE? If you are, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has some exciting news for you. NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), NPCI's international subsidiary, has announced that BHIM UPI is now available at NEOPAY terminals across the UAE.

"This effort will enable Indian tourists to execute purchases using BHIM UPI, which has emerged as the preferred way of payment of Indian citizens," stated NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla.

To accomplish this, NIPL has collaborated with Mashreq Bank's payments division, NEOPAY, to develop an acceptance infrastructure via which Indian citizens will be able to make payments in the country using BHIM UPI.

How will this function?

Users must have a bank account in India with UPI activated in order to conduct transactions using UPI in the UAE. People must also have a smartphone app that supports UPI payments, such as BHIM.

No. UPI payments will be accepted at merchants and establishments equipped with NEOPAY terminals.

"The UAE is regularly one of the top source markets for Indian visitors and our relationship with NIPL will enable thousands of Indian tourists who visit the UAE every year to enjoy safe and seamless transactions," said Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY.

NPCI's international arm, NIPL, has partnered with a number of international financial services providers to provide Indians with seamless transaction services. The UPI is accepted in Bhutan and Nepal, and it is expected to be operational in Singapore later this year.

