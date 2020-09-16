PM Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 extended for 180 days

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) extended the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme' for health workers fighting COVID-19 for another 180 days.

The scheme was announced on March 30, 2020, for a period of 90 days and was further extended for 90 days up to September 25.

This Central Sector Scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected.

It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting coronavirus.

The scheme also covers private hospital staff, retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contract, daily-wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by States or Central hospitals and autonomous hospitals of central, states, UTs, AIIMS and INI hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

Notably, there is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required. The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The benefit or claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies.

As per a report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

Till date, a total of 61 claims have been processed and paid under the scheme, while, 156 claims are under examination by NIA and in 67 cases claims, forms are yet to be submitted by the States.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases across India have increased to 49.30 lakh as 83,809 new cases were reported on Monday. The country now has 9,90,061 active cases, while 38,59,400 people have recovered so far.

The death toll has also jumped to 80,776 as 1,054 people succumbed to the virus on Monday.