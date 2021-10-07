PM-KISAN 10th installment coming on THIS day? Know how to check beneficiary

New Delhi: Lakhs of farmers who have been waiting for the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme may heave a sigh soon.
As per reports in the media, the 10th installment of the PM KISAN is expected to be credited in the account of farmers on December 15.
PM-KISAN Scheme aims to provide income support of of Rs 6000 to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. In a financial year, PM KISAN installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.
You can now check your name via PM KISAN website and also using the mobile App. Meanwhile, for a better and hassle free access, government has issued a series of hotline numbers, using which you can lodge your grievances.
Also, you can check your credit details by logging onto the following direct link.
https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx
- You can check your credit details via three modes.
1. Aadhar Number
2. Account Number
3. Mobile Number
- Punch in your desired list and press enter.
- Now, you can check your details.
