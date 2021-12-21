PM Kisan 10th installment to happen soon: Here’s how to Check status online

New Delhi: The central government is expected to release the 10th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana in December. Farmers are eagerly awaiting the credit of the scheme's funds into their accounts before the start of the new year. But did you know that you may monitor the progress of your instalment online by going to PM Kisan's official website or downloading the PM Kisan App on your smartphone? In the year 2019, the central government introduced the PM Kisan Scheme.

PM Kisan provides economic support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their financial demands for agricultural and allied activities inputs, as well as residential needs. Farmers' accounts have been credited with 9 instalments so far. Eligible recipient farmer families receive a monetary incentive of Rs 6,000 per year under the scheme. Every four months, the money is deposited straight into the famers' bank accounts in three equal amounts of Rs 2,000 each.

Via PM Kisan website

Step 1: Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in to verify the status of your PM Kisan 10th instalment.

Step 2: On the home page, select the 'Beneficiary Status' tab.

Step 3: Choose from the Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number options.

Step 4: After you've made your selection, click 'Get Data.'

Via PM Kisan Mobile App:

Step 1: Install the PM Kisan App on your mobile device. To do so, go to PM Kisan's official website or click on the following link: https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on 'Download PMKISAN Mobile App' from the Farmers Corner on the right side of the homepage. However, you can also go to the Google Play store on your Android device and search for PM Kisan App to get it there.

Step 3: Beneficiaries can register themselves, check the status of their registration and payments, confirm their Aadhaar number, learn about the scheme, and phone hotline lines via the PM Kisan Mobile Application, which works similarly to the official website.

