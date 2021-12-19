PM Kisan 10th instalment: Select farmers could get Rs 4000 next week, check how

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to roll out the 10th instalment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana anytime in the coming days. Eligible farmers will be receiving the money directly in their bank accounts anytime soon. However, select farmers could receive Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000 with the 10th instalment.

Under the PM-KISAN Yojana, the Central government credits Rs 6000 annually to the bank accounts of eligible farmers. The promised sum is credited into the bank accounts in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each.

The PM-KISAN Yojana, which is funded 100% by the government of India, aims to provide financial support to poor and marginalised farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme in February 2019.

So far, the government has transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of registered farmers.

Currently, more than 11.37 crore farmers are eligible for receiving benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme in India. These farmers are now waiting for the roll-out of the 10th instalment. Media reports suggest that farmers could receive the Rs 2000 instalment by December 25.

Which farmers will get Rs 4000?

So far, the government has transferred 9 instalments under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In August 2021, the government had transferred Rs 19,500 crore into the bank accounts of over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes December 19: Check how to get free rewards

However, a select number of eligible farmers hadn’t received the Rs 2000 instalment under the PM Kisan Yojana. Such farmers who hadn’t received the promised sum will now get Rs 4000 with the 10th instalment. Also Read: Apple could launch its AR/VR headset by next year: Report

Live TV

#mute