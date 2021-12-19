Garena Free Fire redeem codes December 19: Check how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, a battleground game that gained popularity in India after the ban of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in India, releases free redeem codes every day to allow gamers to get paid items at no cost for limited time usage. Just like every day, Garena Free Fire has revealed the codes for today, December 19.

Using the redeem codes, players can get special items such as skins for weapons, dresses and more for free. Gamers can enter the codes into their accounts to get free rewards. Garena Free Fire also allows gamers a chance to win exciting rewards for free by participating in the in-app events.

The latest of the events by Garena Free Fire is Fancy Smash. There are several new items up for grabs. The event was announced by an official Twitter account on Saturday, December 18.

"Go out with a bang with the new emote, Big Smash! Spend now to get the latest items in the new event, Fancy Smash. Spend at least 100 diamonds to get the Sauce Swagger skin Spend at least 300 diamonds to get the Big Smash emot," Free Fire India said in its tweet. The Fancy Smash event will remain active till December 22 on the game.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes (December 19)

FE5N RJMT KGIH

FE6G 2F3G 45UT

F57I 7U0O K6PA

FDE3 45QH UIO5

F4TF D5S4 A32I

FVRB NTYH FGT5

FNF7 R56S TR23

F6E4 HR5T NYJN

FBNM KSO9 S8I7

F87V 6C5D SRFW

F8B7 V6C5 DSWF

FVFG 67R4 YFBR

Here’s how to use Garena Free Fire codes

- Visit the official Free Fire redeem code redemption portal.

- Connect with your account using FB, Google, Twitter or Apple ID login.

- Enter the above-mentioned codes.

- Click confirm box and select the ‘OK’ option. Also Read: India will achieve $400 billion export target this year: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

- Go to the mail section inside the game to successfully receive the benefits of Free Fire Redeem Codes. Also Read: CNG Price Hike: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Live TV

#mute