PM Kisan 10th instalment: THESE farmers could get Rs 4000 on Jan 1, check if you’re eligible

New Delhi: The Central government is expected to soon roll out the monetary benefits under the 10th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana. According to media reports, the government could release the 10th instalment on January 1, adding to the celebrations of New Year for crores of farmers in India.

For those unversed, the Central government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6000 every year in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each to eligible farmers as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme was introduced by PM Modi two years ago in 2019. The centrally-sponsored scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

So far, the government has credited 9 instalments under PM Kisan Yojana, and the farmers are expected to receive the 10th instalment anytime soon. While most farmers will receive Rs 2000 with the rollout of the 10th instalment, a few farmers could receive Rs 4000.

Which farmers could receive Rs 4000 instalment?

Farmers, who had registered under the PM-KISAN yojana previously but didn’t receive Rs 2000 with the rollout of the 9th instalment, are eligible for receiving Rs 4000 with the 10th instalment as part of the scheme.

Moreover, eligible farmers will have to complete their electronic KYC or e-KCY to receive the benefits under PM Kisan yojana. The official PM KISAN website says, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. click eKYC option in Farmer Corner for Aadhar based OTP authentication and for Biometric authentication contact nearest CSC centres." Also Read: Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Firm files papers with SEBI to raise up to Rs 600 crore

You can visit the official PM Kisan website which is https://pmkisan.gov.in/ to complete your KYC electronically. Also Read: DDA Flats on sale: Authority lists 18,335 units under Special Housing Scheme, check eligibility, how to apply

Live TV

#mute