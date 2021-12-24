DDA Flats on sale: Authority lists 18,335 units under Special Housing Scheme, check eligibility, how to apply

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has rolled out a special housing scheme to offer more than 18,000 flats on sale in various parts of the city. The flats on sale are located in some of the prime locations of the city such as Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela. The flats being sold under the special housing scheme are units that remained unsold in previous housing schemes. DDA is now offering the flats at discounted rates.



The flats on sale by DDA are categorised into 4 categories: Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats. The authority pointed out that 202 HIG 3BHK flats on sale are located in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Dwarka.

Meanwhile, 976 MIG 2BHK flats on sale are located in Dwarka, Narela and Rohini. On the other hand, 11,452 LIG 1 BHK flats and 5,702 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) are located across various parts of the cities.

Last Day to Apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme:

Homebuyers planning to buy a home in Delhi can apply for the DDA Special Housing Scheme till February 7, 2022.

Eligibility criteria for DDA Housing Scheme:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old as of February 7, 2022.

They must be an Indian citizen.

Applicants or his/her spouse or unmarried children shouldn’t own residential property larger than 67 sq metres in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi or Delhi Cantonment

One applicant can submit only one application.

While DDA allows husband and wife to apply separately for the scheme, it allows only one to retain the flat.

Steps to Apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme:

Step 1: Go to DDA official site at dda.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021.

Step 3: Select the Registration option.

Step 4: On the new page, submit details like PAN, Aadhaar Card number, mobile number, etc.

Step 5: Verify your mobile number via OTP.

Step 6: Login again to the portal by using PAN as your ID and verifying identity via OTP verification.

Step 7: Submit personal, bank, address, joint application (if applicable) details. Provide your location and category preference.

Step 8: Share the scanned copy of your photograph and the signature of the co-applicant (If applicable).

Step 9: Pay the registration fees via net banking or NEFT/RTGS or e-Challan. Also Read: Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Firm files papers with SEBI to raise up to Rs 600 crore

Step 10: Take a print of the ‘Acknowledgement Slip’ once the payment is completed. Also Read: Airtel launches Rs 666 prepaid plan: Check validity, benefits and more

