New Delhi: The Central government is expected to roll out the funds under the 11th installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN) Yojana in the coming days, in what could be good news for crores of farmers across the country who are waiting for the financial benefits. According to the PM Kisan website, the deadline for PM Kisan eKYC for all the beneficiaries of the scheme has been extended to May 31, 2022. For the unversed, PM Kisan is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to provide financial support to poor and marginalised farmers in the country.

Eligible farmers under the scheme receive financial assistance of Rs 6000 in a year. The sum is transferred in three installments of Rs 2000 each every year. The money is credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. So far, 10 installments have been processed.

In the 10th installment, more than 11 crore beneficiaries had received the funds directly into their bank accounts. 11,11,97,137 to be exact. An almost similar number of eligible farmers had received the funds into their bank accounts under the 10th PM Kisan installment.

When PM Kisan 11th Installment Will Be Released?

The Central government could release the 11th PM Kisan installment on May 31, according to media reports. Previously, reports had suggested the government will release the funds on May 14, 2022.

Here’s How to complete PM Kisan eKYC Process

Step 1: You will first need to visit the official website of PM Kisan official website at https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: You will need to visit the Farmer's Corner. Under the section, you will find the eKYC 'option'.

Step 3: You will need to enter your Aadhaar card number to complete the OTP-based eKYC process. "OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal," the official PM Kisan website reads.