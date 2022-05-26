New Delhi: From time and again, we have come across multiple stories of how Apple smartphones and gadgets saved the lives of users. In another such incident, an iPhone saved a woman from an attempted sexual assault at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The woman, Kelli Worst, recently shared about the incident that took place on December 29, 2019, pointing out how her smart decision saved her from the attack. She reportedly had used the SOS feature of the Apple iPhone that morning.

“I still had my phone in my right hand, so I activated the SOS feature by holding the side button and the power button and then swiping across, so from that point on 911 was able to hear everything that was going on,” Worst told Wavy.

“This is something that will always be with me, but I do feel like a survivor now more than a victim,” Worst reportedly said. Her attacker, 22-year-old Najee Bullock, in December last year pleaded guilty to abducting her. The court sentenced him to 30 years with 15 years suspended.

The SOS feature, available on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and other devices, can be used by the owners in cases of emergency. Here’s how you can activate the feature on your Apple phone:

Here’s how to activate the SOS feature on an iPhone 8 or newer:

To activate the SOS feature on your iPhone 8 or newer devices, you will need to press and hold the side button along with either of the volume buttons. You will need to press the buttons till the time the SOS slider comes to your screen.

In the next step, you will need to slide your finger across the slider to call the emergency number 911. Also, if you hold the buttons for too long, you will hear a sound of an emergency alert. Countdown will soon begin and then your iPhone will call 911.

Here’s how to activate the SOS feature on an iPhone 7 or earlier:

You will need to repeatedly press the side or top button five times till the time the SOS slider comes to your screen. Once it appears, you will need to slide your finger across the slider to contact 911.