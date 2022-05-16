New Delhi: Lakhs of eligible farmers are waiting for the disbursal of the 11th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), there still has not been any official announcement regarding the date of the same. Meanwhile, reports in the media are suggesting that the cash transfer of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN would be made on May 31. The reason for speculating May 31 as the date of disbursal is the eKYC deadline. As per the pmkisan website, the last date for completing the eKYC is May 31.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan 11 Installment Date 2022

Meanwhile, if you are looking to complete the PM-KISAN e-KYC process, you can check out the step by step process below.

- Visit the official PM Kisan website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

- In the right hand side, below the home page, you will see Farmers Corner

- There is a box just below Farmers Corner that mentions e-kyc

- Click the e-kyc

- A page will open that facilitates Aadhar Ekyc

- Now, you will have to enter your Aadhar number and then the Captcha code shown and click on the search button

- After that, you will have to enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card and click on Get OTP button

- The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

- Punch in the OTP and click on the Submit For Authentication button

- As soon as you click Submit For Auth button, your PM KISAN e-KYC will be successful