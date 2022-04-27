New Delhi: The Central government is expected to release the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme soon. Last year, the government rolled out the installment on May 15. The government, this year too, could release the funds around the same date, according to media reports. However, eligible farmers should note that completing the eKYC process for PM Kisan is a must to receive the funds.

For the unversed, PM Kisan is a central government scheme with 100% funding from the Indian government. As part of the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 each year from the Indian government. The funds are transferred in three installments of Rs 2000 each.

The scheme, which was launched by PM Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

PM Kisan eKYC Deadline

The last date to complete the eKYC for PM Kisan Yojana has been extended by the government till 31 May 2022. Previously, the deadline was 22 May 2022. According to the official PM Kisan website, eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

Here’s How to complete PM KISAN eKYC:

Beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme can complete Aadhar based eKYC by visiting your nearby Common Service Center (CSC). You will have to share the documents with the official at the centre to complete PM KISAN eKYC.

As of now, Aadhar based eKYC through OTP Authentication has been temporarily suspended, meaning that the only option to complete the eKYC is by visiting the nearest centre.

Beneficiaries should note that the details shared by them should be correct and updated. In case of a mistake in the documents, beneficiaries could be devoid of the Rs 2000 that are expected to be credited in their bank accounts soon.

