New Delhi: PM Kisan 11th installment is all set to be rolled out by the Central government in the coming days. Eligible farmers will receive the financial benefit, promised under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, directly into their bank accounts.

For the unversed, PM Kisan is a centrally sponsored scheme offering financial assistance to crores of marginalised and poor farmers across the country. As part of the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6000 in a year directly in their bank accounts. The sum is provided to the farmers in three installments of Rs 2000 each.

The 10th installment under PM Kisan yojana was transferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2022. Farmers now must be eagerly waiting for the 11th installment to be credited to their bank accounts.

When Farmers Will Recieve the 11th PM Kisan Installment?

As of now, the Central government hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the date of release of the 11th PM Kisan installment. However, if reports are to be true, the Central government could release the 11th PM Kisan installment on or before May 14, 2022. It is important to note that the government had released the installment last year on May 14, 2021.

So, this means that eligible farmers could receive the benefits under PM Kisan Yojana in just a few days. However, beneficiaries must note that they should have completed their eKCY to receive Rs 2000 in their bank accounts.

The government recently extended the last date to complete the eKYC process to May 31, 2022, providing farmers more time to complete the mandatory formalities. If you haven't completed the eKYC process, you can do so by following a few simple steps.

You can know about the step-by-step process for completing PM Kisan eKYC here.

