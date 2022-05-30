New Delhi: The much anticipated wait of eligible farmers Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will come to an end on Tuesday, May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to more than 10 crore farmers on May 31 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

As part of a national event 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes implemented by nine central ministries through video conferencing, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The national event is being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' year long celebrations.

PM KISAN 11th installment 2022: Here is how to check your name in the new beneficiary list

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

On January 1, the PM had released the 10th installment of more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.