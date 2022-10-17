PM KISAN 12th installment: PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 2,000 in farmers' bank a/c, Check beneficiary list here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by transferring an amount of around Rs 16,000 crores to beneficiary farmer families on Monday, October 17. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. (Also read: 8.1% PF Interest money coming soon after Diwali? Here is how to check your PF a/c balance)

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme. (Also read: We want to see India become an economy of over 30 trillion dollars by 2047: Piyush Goyal)

PM KISAN 12th installment 2022: Here is how to check your name in the new beneficiary list

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details