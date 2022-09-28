PM Kisan 12th installment: Rs 2,000 likely to be credited on Friday, 30 September 2022, check how to add name on beneficiary list

New Delhi: The beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme, who have eagerly been waiting for the PM Kisan 12th installment money might hear some great news on Friday. Latest media reports say that the Modi government might transfer the PM Kisan 12th installment of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers on Friday (30 September 2022).

These are however just initial reports, while the government has not officially confirmed anything regarding the transfer of Rs 2,000 to beneficiary accounts of PM-KISAN scheme.

Here is how to add name PM KISAN beneficiary list

- Visit official website of PM KISAN at www.pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to ‘Farmers Corner’.

- You will find the section in left corner of the home page of www.pmkisan.gov.in

- Tap on the ‘New farmer registration’ option.

- Fill the details in the registration form.

- Now click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- Your beneficiary application form will be submitted online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.