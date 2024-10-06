New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2024 announced the release of the 18th instalment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme. The scheme would provide eligible farmers Rs 2,000 as part of the government’s ongoing financial support initiative launched in February 2019.

What Could Be Causing the Delay?

There are several reasons why delays might occur, but rest assured, you can take steps to address the issue and make sure you receive your benefits.

Have KYC Details Been Updated?

To access the 18th instalment, farmers must complete their KYC (PM KISAN KYC). The government has made this step mandatory to ensure the integrity of the scheme and prevent fraud. Farmers can conveniently complete this process from home using an OTP or by visiting a Common Service Centre. Keeping eKYC information current is crucial for avoiding any disruptions in future payments.

What to Do If the PM Kisan Instalment Is Missing?

For farmers who haven't received the Rs 2,000 instalment it's important to file a complaint. However, before taking that step check if your name appears on the PM KISAN portal as a beneficiary. Those whose names have been uploaded by their state or UT during the specified four-month period are eligible to receive payments for that timeframe and all future ones. If there are any delays (barring specific exclusion criteria), you remain entitled to the pending instalments once the issue is resolved.

PM KISAN Beneficiary Status Check: Quick Guide

- Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and navigate to PM KISAN's official site.

- Locate the Beneficiary Status Section: On the homepage, find and click on the “Beneficiary Status” option.

- Choose Your Search Method: Select how to check your status—by using your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number.

- Enter Your Details: Fill in the relevant information and hit the “Get Data” button.

- Check Your Status: Your beneficiary status will appear, indicating if you are registered and whether you have received your instalments.

Here’s how to register a complaint:

- Use the PM KISAN Helpdesk: File a complaint through the PM KISAN Helpdesk, available Monday to Friday.

- Email the Support Team: Send your grievance via email to the official support team at:

pmkisan-ict@gov.in

pmkisan-funds@gov.in

- Call the Helpline: Reach out to the PM-Kisan Helpline at 011-24300606 or 155261.

- Toll-Free Number: For assistance, dial the toll-free number 1800-115-526.

- Raise an Online Query: Use the direct link PM KISAN Grievance Portal to submit an online query. Enter your Aadhaar, bank account number, or mobile number before clicking on ‘Get Details’.