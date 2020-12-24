PM Kisan 7th instalment coming on December 25; know why some farmers may not get disbursals

New Delhi: At a time when crores of farmers are waiting for December 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), the benefits might not reach to everyone under the scheme.

As per media reports, till 23 December, the FTO (Fund Transfer Order) many farmer beneficiaries were generated while the FTO of many others have not been generated, meaning which, there might be problems debiting of the funds in their account.

Hence, while a section of farmers, whose FTO is being generated, will get disbursal of funds, several others might be left out.

PM Modi will transfer Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families under PM-KISAN 12 pm via video conferencing on December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.