PM-Kisan scheme

PM-KISAN 9th installment coming on THIS day? Check beneficiary list here

New Delhi: Lakhs of farmers who have been waiting for the 9th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme may heave a sigh of relief next week. PM-KISAN Scheme aims to provide income support of of Rs 6000 to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. In a financial year, PM KISAN installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

As per reports in the media, the 9th installment of the PM KISAN will be credited in the account of farmers on August 9. Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will get it on August 5, while MP farmers will get it on August 7. 

You can now check your name via PM KISAN website and also using the mobile App. Meanwhile, for a better and hassle free access, government has issued a series of hotline numbers, using which you can lodge your grievances.

Also, you can check your credit details by logging onto the following direct link.

https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

- You can check your credit details via three modes.

1. Aadhar Number
2. Account Number
3. Mobile Number

- Punch in your desired list and press enter.

- Now, you can check your details.

PM-Kisan schemePM-KISANPradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi
