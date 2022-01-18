PM KISAN: Big change in documents rules, money transfer to be stopped if you don't do THIS

New Delhi: In a bid to curb fraudulent activities under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) Scheme, the government has made big changes regarding the document rules, media reports said.

As per the new rules, the government has made ration card as mandatory documents to avail the benefits of PM-KISAN Scheme. Eligible farming families will now have to submit their ration card number, soft copies of the same along with valid soft copies of Aadhar card, bank passbook, and declaration form in the PM-KISAN website.

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago media reports had quoted that 7 lakh farmers in UP may have to return money received under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme's 10th instalment due to ineligibility of terms and conditions.These 7 lakh farmers are found to be either paying income tax for earnings from other sources or are not eligible to get cash benefit of Rs 2000 per instalment. Under the PM KISAN Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on January 1. This enabled the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, every year, annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 is disbursed to the farmers in three instalments.

First instalment - April- July.

Second instalment - August-November

Third instalment - December-March

Here is how to check your name via PM Kisan website using the direct link

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

