NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM KISAN

PM Kisan: BIG update for crores of eligible farmers, THIS important facility restored before 12th installment announcement

In the beginning of this year, the process to check their status like application status, how much money has been credited in bank account on PM KISAN portal by feeding in their mobile number details was discontinued.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Kisan: BIG update for crores of eligible farmers, THIS important facility restored before 12th installment announcement

New Delhi: If you are a beneficiary of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), you should know about the latest update on status checking. Government has yet again restored the process to check status of PM KISAN by feeding mobile details.

In the beginning of this year, the process to check their status like application status, how much money has been credited in bank account on PM KISAN portal by feeding in their mobile number details was discontinued. Consequently, if a farmer wished to check the beneficiary or other status, the eligible farmer had to provide Aadhaar number or bank account number on Kisan portal.

Farmers can now again check their status feeding in their mobile number details. However, from now onwards, this rule will not be applicable --farmers would not be able to view their status by feeding their mobile number. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?