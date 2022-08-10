New Delhi: If you are a beneficiary of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), you should know about the latest update on status checking. Government has yet again restored the process to check status of PM KISAN by feeding mobile details.

In the beginning of this year, the process to check their status like application status, how much money has been credited in bank account on PM KISAN portal by feeding in their mobile number details was discontinued. Consequently, if a farmer wished to check the beneficiary or other status, the eligible farmer had to provide Aadhaar number or bank account number on Kisan portal.

Farmers can now again check their status feeding in their mobile number details. However, from now onwards, this rule will not be applicable --farmers would not be able to view their status by feeding their mobile number.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. PM Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.