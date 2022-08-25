NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM KISAN SCHEME

PM Kisan eKYC deadline ends next week -- How to do Aadhaar OTP-based authentication

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, the government had earlier fixed the deadline to complete mandatory eKYC as July 31, 2022 which was later extended to August 31, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM-KISAN Scheme was launched in 2019.
  • It aims to provide income support farmers.
  • Certain exclusions are also listed.

New Delhi: The eligible farmers of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme must note that the deadline to complete mandatory eKYC is till August 31. Hence those farmers who have yet not completed their eKYC formality, must do so by next week.

The PM KISAN official website mentions the following three things. The website says:

1. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal.

2. or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.

3. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022.

The OTP based EKYC using your Aadhaar number is clickable at the below link:

https://exlink.pmkisan.gov.in/aadharekyc.aspx

If you still have not completed your EKYC process, you could perhaps try the above link and complete the formalities.

PM KISAN UPDATE: How to do Aadhaar OTP-based authentication

- Visit PM Kisan website

- Go to farmers corner

- Click on eKYC tab

- Enter your Aadhaar number and click on Search tab

- You will recieve a 4-digit OTP on your registered mobile number

- Click on Submit OTP

- Enter Aadhaar registered mobile OTP and your eKYC process will be complete

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 31. Modi transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

