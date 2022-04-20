New Delhi: As lakhs of farmers are now waiting for the latest update on 11th installment of PM KISAN, the eKYC deadline has been extended for a little more time.

Government had earlier extended eKYC deadline till 22 May 2022. However, the latest update on the official PM Kisan Website now shows that the last date to update eKYC is 31 May 2022. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. (Also read: Corona Kavach Policy gets 6-month extension, check policy details)

“Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022,” says the PM KISAN official website.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

Here is how to add name PM KISAN beneficiary list

- Visit official website of PM KISAN at www.pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to ‘Farmers Corner’.

- You will find the section in left corner of the home page of www.pmkisan.gov.in

- Tap on the ‘New farmer registration’ option.

- Fill the details in the registration form.

- Now click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- Your beneficiary application form will be submitted online.

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings.

