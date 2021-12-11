PM Kisan: Farmers could get Rs 2000 instalment ahead of New Year, here’s how to add name in beneficiary list

New Delhi: The Central government is expected to release the 10th instalment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in the coming days. Eligible farmers will receive Rs 2000 directly in their bank accounts.

The last date to register your name in PM Kisan yojana to receive the 10th instalment was October 10. However, eligible farmers can still register themselves under PM Kisan to receive the 10th instalment with the 11th instalment in 2022.

Such farmers can receive Rs 4000 as the monetary benefit under the PM Kisan Yojana next year. Whereas already registered farmers will receive Rs 2000 as part of the 11th instalment under the central government’s flagship scheme.

For those uninitiated, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a Central government scheme that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February 2019 in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The scheme was introduced by the government to provide financial assistance to marginalised farmers. Farmers will low income are provided with the financial support of Rs 6000 annually under the PM Kisan scheme.

The monetary support of Rs 6000 is provided in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each to eligible farmers.

Here’s how to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Separately, you can visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/RegistrationFormnew.aspx.

Step 2: Visit the Farmers Corner in the left corner.

Step 3: Go to the ‘New Registration’ option.

Step 4: Choose if you’re a rural farmer or an urban farmer.

Step 5: Share your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and select state.

Step 6: Verify the ‘Captcha’ challenge, followed by clicking send OTP button.

Step 7: Enter the OTP on your Aadhaar-linked number.

Step 8: After OTP verification, submit other details and upload supporting documents to prove your eligibility.

