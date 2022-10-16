NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi to release 12th installment tomorrow; Check status via THESE steps

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, an amount of Rs 6000 is given to eligible farmers in 4-month installments with Rs 2000 each.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi will release the 12 installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on October 17.
  • You can check status on PM Kisan App.
  • Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in. for more info.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi to release 12th installment tomorrow; Check status via THESE steps

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th Installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on October 17. The ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare confirmed in a statement. It will benefit more than 10 crore farmers. With the latest release, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries is expected to cross well over Rs 2.16 trillion, the ministry said.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019 to provide the farmers having 2-acres land an income support by giving Rs 6000 per year on a quarterly basis.

As part of the scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 is given to farmers in 4-month installments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In one year, PM Kisan amount is credited thrice through –Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March. 

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check status on PM Kisan App

  1. Download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or click on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/.
  2. You can also directly go to the Google Play store on your Android device and type PM Kisan App and can download it from there as well.
  3. Then click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Check Status on Official website

  1. Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ tab. You can find it on the home page. You will then have to select either of the options – Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number.
  3. Click on ‘Get Data’ and the details will be displayed on the screen of your device.

