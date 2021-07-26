PM KISAN Yojana: Check the list of documents to be submitted to avail benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme was launched with an intention to increase the earnings of small and medium farmers. It is aimed at availing the PM KISAN benefits to 12 crore farmers in the country.

This scheme would further provide financial assistance of up to Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginalised farmers across the country.

Other details of the scheme include the benefits (Rs 6,000) would be transferred to the eligible farmers in three installments which is Rs 2,000 in every 4-months / trimester, i.e. April-July, August-November, and December-March.

It is therefore important to know which documents are needed to benefit these farmers:

1) Name, Age, Gender and Category (SC/ST)

2) Aadhaar Number (except in case of farmers in the States of Assam, Meghalaya and J&K (now UTs of J&K and Ladakh), where Aadhaar number has not been issued to most of the citizens, and therefore these states have been exempted from the requirement till 31st March 2020. ln these States / UTs, Aadhaar number shall be collected for those beneficiaries where it is available and for others alternate prescribed documents can be collected for identity verification purposes by the States/UT Governments, like Aadhaar Enrollment Number and / or any other prescribed documents for purposes of the identification such as Driving Licence, Voters' lD Card, NREGA Job Card, or any other identification documents issued by Central/State/UT Governments or their authoritres, etc.

3) Bank Account Number and IFSC Code.

4) Mobile number, but it is not mandatory, however it is advised that when available it may be provided so that the information related to transfer of benefit can be communicated.

Live TV

#mute