PM Kisan Yojana: Haven’t received 10th instalment yet? Check how to file a complaint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in January 2022 via video conferencing. If farmers haven’t released the 10th PM Kisan instalment by now, they can file a complaint with the official authorities in a few simple steps.

For the unversed, PM Kisan Yojana is a centre sponsored scheme aimed at providing a financial cushion to crores of poor and marginalised farmers in every nook and cranny of the country.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the Central government provides Rs 6000 annually. The sum is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the eligible farmers in three instalments of Rs 2000 each.

So far, the Indian government has transferred more than Rs 20,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of above 9.5 lakh farmers in the country, according to a report by Economic Times.

However, there are certain conditions that farmers are required to meet to receive the benefits. For instance, farmers are required to link their Aadhaar Card with PM Kisan accounts to receive the instalments of Rs 2000 in their bank accounts.

Moreover, there can be several other factors due to which a farmer may have missed the instalment. Such farmers can visit the official PM Kisan website to find out what went wrong.

Here’s how to file a complaint if you haven’t received the PM KISAN instalment:

- Eligible farmers are required to visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/ between Monday and Friday to file a complaint.

- Farmers can also send file a complaint via email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. or pmkisan-funds@gov.in.

- Farmers can also register their complaints by calling the PM-Kisan Helpline No- 011-24300606/155261 or PM Kisan’s toll-free number 1800-115-526. Also Read: Aadhaar Card for Sex Workers: UIDAI eases rules; informs about special facility

- Farmers can directly visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx to lodge a complaint. Also Read: India manufacturing PMI expands in February as output, new orders rise

