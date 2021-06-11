PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s how farmers can get two instalments at once

New Delhi: The central government is offering a golden opportunity to farmers who haven’t registered for the PM Kisan Yojana yet. Under the scheme, the government offers financial support to millions of farmers across the country.

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far provided a financial cushion to over 11 crore farmers in India. The scheme offers Rs 6,000 annually in the account of registered farmers.

So far, an individual farmer has received a total of Rs 16,000 in eight instalments. The eighth instalment of the scheme was recently rolled out by PM Modi last month. Overall, Rs 20k crore were disbursed under the scheme in the account of 9.5 crore farmers. Government to formulate cash crop and export-centric farming system: PM Modi

How to get double benefits from PM Kisan Yojana

Farmers who are yet to register for the PM Kisan Yojana can get two instalments of the scheme simultaneously. For getting double benefits from the scheme, a farmer will have to register for the scheme before June 30.

Farmers who have registered or will register before June 30 will get their first instalment under the PM Kisan scheme in July 2021, as part of the eighth instalment. Meanwhile, the ninth instalment of this scheme will be released in August.

In this way, farmers who haven’t registered for the scheme can receive double benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana in a matter of few days. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can receive Rs 36,000 annually, here’s how

