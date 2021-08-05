Britannia re-launches Milk Bikis Classic in Tamil Nadu to let buyers dive into childhood nostalgia

New Delhi: Britannia on Thursday re-launched its Milk Bikis Classic in Tamil Nadu, following an 'overwhelming' demand from consumers. Recently, Britannia had launched "an ode to simpler times" campaign that aimed at celebrating the simple joys of good old days and taking consumers back to the by-lanes of childhood memories, which resulted in a surge of demand to bring back the classic pack and the company paid heed to them.

"The Milk Bikis Classic, a cult favourite biscuit of the 80s and 90s generation, is re-launched in its original avatar, flowery generation order design, Britannia embossed on the centre of the biscuit, with the familiar bottle on the pack and that same milky taste," Britannia Industries Vice President Marketing Vinay Subramanyam told reporters here.

"The consumers of Tamil Nadu have grown up eating Milk Bikis. It is a brand with a huge emotional connect with the state. And in these times, what we have realized is that we crave our past even more. Our childhood, our simplicity, our friends. And it is unsettling to see that markers of our childhood are not there anymore to share with our children and to tell them "this is how we grew up." And that is why we thought this was the perfect time to bring back MkBikis Classic," he noted.

The re-launch was resultant of a round of voting set in motion all over Tamil Nadu, where consumers and influencers shared their memories around the old pack, which led to trending of #BringBackMilkBikisClassic and #MyMilkBikisMemories across social media with netizens sharing their fondest memories associated with the brand, Subramanyam claimed.

More than a million demands to bring back Milk Bikis Classic were received by the brand, he claimed.

Asked about the market share, he said that Britannia Milk Bikis has 90 per cent market share in the milk biscuit category in the State.

To another query on the expected increase in market share after the relaunch, Subramanyam said the aim of the launch was more to celebrate the emotion and bond that the brand shares with Tamil Nadu consumers. Also Read: Apple iPhone users will be able to use Google Maps in dark mode, check other new features for iOS

Priced at Rs 10 for 65 gms, Milk Bikis Classic will be available exclusively in the state across all modern and retail trade formats, he added. Also Read: Twitter has not designated nodal contact person, matter is sub-judice: MoS IT