MUDRA loan

PM Mudra Loan: Get Rs 6 lakh by depositing Rs 1,999? Know the truth

PM Mudra Loan: Get Rs 6 lakh by depositing Rs 1,999? Know the truth

New Delhi: The central and state governments run several beneficial schemes for the public. One such scheme run by the central government to help small businesses is the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana. Under this scheme, loans are provided to the people looking to start their own business and a very low rate of interest.

Meanwhile, a message regarding the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana has become increasingly viral these days on social media. The message says that PM Mudra loan worth Rs 6 lakh will be given to people on depositing Rs 1,999. It is being claimed in this message that this letter issued by the central government under PM Mudra Yojana is a guarantee of getting the loan.

Busting the fake news behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that the news is actually false.

PIB in its tweet has said that no such letter has been issued under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

How to get messages fact-checked

 

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

MUDRA loanPIB fact checkNarendra ModiPradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana
