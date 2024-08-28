PM Narendra Modi Congratulates All On Completion Of 10 Years Of Jan Dhan Yojana Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) Today, and thanked those who made this yojana a success, celebrating its significant impact on financial inclusion. Today marks the 10th anniversary of Jan Dhan Yojana

Prime Minister Modi said that Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalized communities. (Also read: Captivating Tale: PM Modi's First Bank Account Saw Closure, But Why So?)

The Prime Minister posted on X, "“Today, we mark a momentous occasion— #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success. Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalized communities.”

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014, and was simultaneously launched on August 28, 2014, to foster financial inclusion. This national mission was launched to ensure people have access to financial services, namely, banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

PMJDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, in a message, said, “Universal and affordable access to formal banking services is essential for achieving financial inclusion and empowerment. It integrates the poor into the economic mainstream and plays a crucial role in the development of marginalised communities.”

“By providing universal, affordable, and formal financial services — including bank accounts, small savings schemes, insurance, and credit — to the previously unbanked, PM Jan Dhan Yojana has transformed the banking and financial landscape of the country over the last decade,” the Union Finance Minister said.

“The success of the initiative is reflected in 53 crore people having been brought into the formal banking system through the opening of Jan Dhan Accounts. These bank accounts have garnered a deposit balance of Rs. 2.3 lakh crore, and resulted in the issuance of over 36 crore free-of-cost RuPay cards, which also provide for a ₹2 lakh accident insurance cover. Notably, there are no account opening fees or maintenance charges and no requirement to maintain a minimum balance,” Sitharaman added.

“It is heartening to note that 67% of the accounts have been opened in rural or semi-urban areas, and 55% of accounts have been opened by women,” the Union Finance Minister said.