PNB alert! Chequebooks of THESE Banks will not work from next month

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has rung the alarm bell for the account holders of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and the United Bank of India (UBI). One of the largest state-owned banks said that the old chequebooks of the account holders of the two banks will be of no use starting from October 2021.

PNB has also urged customers to apply for a new chequebook immediately. Taking it to Twitter, the bank said, “Old cheque book of eOBC & eUNI are going to be discontinued from 01-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of eOBC & eUNI with PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR.”

For those uninitiated, the Indian government had merged Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India merged with Punjab National Bank with effect from 1 April 2020. That’s the reason why passbooks and IFSC codes, among other details, of the banks are updating. Also Read: ITR alert! Income tax returns filing deadline extended again to December 31

The bank has also asked the customers to replace their chequebooks with the PNB's updated IFSC and MICR chequebooks. If you’re a customer of Oriental Bank of Commerce or United Bank of India, then you can easily the new chequebook by visiting the branch of PNB. Also Read: Google releases Pixel 6 teaser ahead of fall launch: Watch

You can also apply for a chequebook in the following ways:

1. Place a chequebook request by visiting the PNB ATM.

2. Apply for a chequebook using internet banking.

3. Request for a chequebook through PNB One app

4. Apply for a chequebook by calling the call centre.

