PNB Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates On THIS Tenor --Check FD Interest Rate For General Public And Senior Citizen

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked FD rates for specific tenor by 80 basis points. The new FD rates are applicable from 8 January 2024, PNB said in its website.

PNB has hiked the FD rates on 300 days tenor from 6.25 percent previously to 7.05 percent for general public, while for senior citizens the rate has been hiked to 7.55 percent and 7.85 percent for super senior citizens.

Domestic/NRO $ Fixed Deposit Scheme Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 01.01.2024 Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 08.01.2024 *Existing Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 01.01.2024 *Revised Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 08.01.2024 #Existing Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 01.01.2024 #Revised Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 08.01.2024 1 7 to 14 Days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.30 4.30 2 15 to 29 Days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.30 4.30 3 30 to 45 Days 3.50 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.30 4.30 4 46 to 60 Days 4.50 4.50 5.00 5.00 5.30 5.30 5 61 to 90 Days 4.50 4.50 5.00 5.00 5.30 5.30 6 91 to 179 Days 4.50 4.50 5.00 5.00 5.30 5.30 7 180 to 270 Days 6.00 6.00 6.50 6.50 6.80 6.80 8 271 Days to 299 Days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.05 7.05 9 300 Days 6.25 7.05 6.75 7.55 7.05 7.85 10 301 Days to < 1 Year 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 7.05 7.05 11 1 Year 6.75 6.75 7.25 7.25 7.55 7.55 12 >1 Year to 399 days 6.80 6.80 7.30 7.30 7.60 7.60 13 400 Days 7.25 7.25 7.75 7.75 8.05 8.05 14 401 Days to 2 Years 6.80 6.80 7.30 7.30 7.60 7.60 15 above 2 years & upto 3 years 7.00 7.00 7.50 7.50 7.80 7.80 16 above 3 years & upto 5 years 6.50 6.50 7.00 7.00 7.30 7.30 17 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.50 6.50 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30

PNB has also announced revision in the PNB Uttam (Non-Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme( For Deposit Above Rs. 1 Crore To Less Than Rs 2 Crore) for the 300 Days tenor. Interest rates for general public, senior citizen and super senior citizen for PNB Uttam (Non-Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme has been hiked to 7.10 percent, 7.60 percent and 7.90 percent respectively.

PNB Uttam (Non-Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme( For Deposit Above Rs. 1 Crore To Less Than Rs 2 Crore) Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public W.E.F. 01.01.2024 Revised Rates For Public W.E.F. 08.01.2024 *Existing Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 01.01.2024 *Revised Rates For Senior Citizens W.E.F. 08.01.2024 #Existing Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 01.01.2024 #Revised Rates For Super Senior Citizens W.E.F. 08.01.2024 1 91 to 179 days 4.55 4.55 5.05 5.05 5.35 5.35 2 180 days to 270 days 6.05 6.05 6.55 6.55 6.85 6.85 3 271 days to 299 Days 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 4 300 Days 6.30 7.10 6.80 7.60 7.10 7.90 5 301 Days to <1 Year 6.30 6.30 6.80 6.80 7.10 7.10 6 1 Year 6.80 6.80 7.30 7.30 7.60 7.60 7 >1 Year to 399 Days 6.85 6.85 7.35 7.35 7.65 7.65 8 400 days 7.30 7.30 7.80 7.80 8.10 8.10 9 401 days to 2 years 6.85 6.85 7.35 7.35 7.65 7.65 10 above 2 year & upto 3 years 7.05 7.05 7.55 7.55 7.85 7.85 11 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.55 6.55 7.05 7.05 7.35 7.35 12 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.55 6.55 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35

Recently a host of banks including ICICI, SBI, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda revised their FD rates after the announcement of RBI monetary policy.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged. Announcing the outcome of the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet On December 8, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. The 3-day MPC meet of the RBI began on December 6. This is the fifth consecutive time of the ongoing fiscal when RBI maintained status quo in its key interest rates.