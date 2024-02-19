PNB Housing Finance Unveils New Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For Senior Citizens; Get Interest Rates Up to 8.30%

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Monday announced a limited-period offer on its Fixed Deposits (FD) with interest rates up to 8.30 percent for senior citizens. The new FD interest rates are 8 percent p.a. for individuals up to 60 years and 8.30 percent p.a. for senior citizens for a tenure of 23 months, PNB Housing Finance has said.

The special interest rates are applicable on all new and renewed fixed deposits booked until 31st March 2024, with a minimum deposit amount of Rs 10,000, providing investors a secure path for wealth growth, PNB Housing Finance added.

“Fixed deposit is a secure investment tool not only for customers looking to embark on their financial investment journey, but also for those with a moderate or low risk appetite. We are excited to announce our limited-period attractive interest rate offer on fixed deposits to encourage investors to adopt healthy investment habits. We are committed to delivering innovative and customized financial solutions that align with the evolving needs of our customers and help them save for the future,” Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, commented.

PNB Housing Finance offers its fixed deposit to customers through distribution network of 18K+ channel partners, along with doorstep services, robust technology and digital capabilities, and dedicated customer service managers for a seamless experience. The company's total public deposits of INR 17,134 crore as on 31st December 2023.