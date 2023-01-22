PNB launches credit card against FDs digitally; Check imp features and how to apply

New Delhi: PSU Punjab National Bank has announced to launch Credit card against Fixed deposits, which marked as the first public sector bank to start the service. Customers can avail the facility to get RuPay or VISA credit card digitally against single or multiple FDs with 80% credit limit. Credit card against FDs will provide lounge access, exciting reward points, cash advance, and much more.

Important features of Credit card against FDs:

There is no need to submit document to get the credit card. Customers don’t need to visit branch physically as they can apply for it online. The bank will issue the virtual credit card instant without any waiting period. It will provide comprehensive insurance coverage (on RuPay variant). There is also benefits of UPI linkage on RuPay credit card. There are also exciting reward points and offers.

ALSO READ | Twitter to launch a higher priced subscription with zero-ads in coming weeks

PNB informed about the credit card against FDs in a tweet on the official handle. If you want to get more info regarding this, you can connect with the following numbers:

0120-4616200, 1800 180 2345.

Having an FD just got cool. Get lounge access, exciting reward points, cash advance and much more with Credit Card against Fixed Deposits!



For more info, connect with us on: 0120-4616200, 1800 180 2345.#FixedDeposit #CreditCard #Offers #Digital #Banking pic.twitter.com/nlfLUacKb2 January 19, 2023

PNB offering festival bonanza

Amid the festival season, PNB is offering festival bonanza to kick start New year plans with zero processing fees and documentation charges. Customers can avail home loan and car loan starting starting at 8.55% and 8.40% interest rates respectively. You can visit nearest branch to get more information or call at PNB toll-free numbers.