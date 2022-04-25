हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab National Bank

PNB Loan borrowers rejoice! Now pay your EMI using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm

PNB has tweeted, no more running around to submit cheque for repayment of your loan. Pay your EMI through UPI with GPay, PhonePe and Paytm.

New Delhi: In a bid to further ease the payement of loan amount for its borrowers, Punjab National Bank (PNB) now lets them pay their EMIs using GPay, PhonePe and Paytm.

PNB has tweeted, "No more running around to submit cheque for repayment of your loan. Pay your EMI through UPI with GPay, PhonePe and Paytm." (Also read: Made in India Micromax new smartphone launching tomorrow)

PNB says that loan repayment Is now possible through phone

- A fetch and pay solution where you can validate your loan account name and amount before paying

- Use BHIM and other BBPS Supported Apps like Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe etc for repaying your loan installment

- Part payment of due amount is also allowed

- Standing instruction for repayment is available for your convenience

In January, PNB reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December. The state-owned bank had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

