हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Micromax

Made in India Micromax IN2c smartphone launching tomorrow

Micromax IN2 The device will offer other features such as the Android 11 OS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint scanner.

Made in India Micromax IN2c smartphone launching tomorrow

New Delhi: Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax has announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone --IN2c --in the country tomorrow (April 26).

The company posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date mentioned in it on the microblogging site Twitter and also asked users "Kya aap taiyaar hai Smart banne ke liye? Jald aa raha hai #IN2c, India ko smart banane ke liye. 26.04.2022".

Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. And, the device will be available in Silver and Brown colour options.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89 per cent screen space.

According to GizmoChina, Micromax IN2c may carry a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. It may come with a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The back of the phone may have an 8MP main camera and a VGA sensor.

The UNISOC T610 chipset will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both variants will be equipped with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 built-in storage. For additional storage, the device will arrive with a microSD card slot.

The device will offer other features such as the Android 11 OS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint scanner.

With IANS Inputs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MicromaxMicromax India
Next
Story

New iPhone 14 Pro may come in THIS surprising shape

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: 3 Lashkar terrorists killed, search for the rest continues